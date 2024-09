videoDetails

Air Force's 'Tarang Shakti' Military Exercise Underway in Jodhpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Tarang Shakti 2024: Watch live joint military exercise of 8 countries. Tarang Shakti Exercise 2024 going on at Jodhpur Air Force Station is now in its final phase. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrived to observe Tarang Shakti exercise. Along with this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also inaugurate the Defense Aviation Expo organized from 12 to 14 September