Air Pollution still above dangerous mark ahead of Diwali

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Delhi Air Pollution has crossed danger mark. The air quality is still considered poisonous and has been recorded beyond 400. Due to this, people are facing many respiratory problems. In this report, know the current situation of Delhi-NCR amidst pollution.
