Ajit faction leader Vanraj Andekar murdered in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Ajit faction leader murdered in Pune. Ajit faction leader murdered in Pune, Maharashtra. He was murdered with sharp weapons and bullets. Ajit faction leader Vanraj Andekar has been murdered. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm. Police have registered a case, search for the accused is on.