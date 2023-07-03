trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630165
Ajit Pawar arrives to meet Devendra Fadnavis after the meeting

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: After the rift in NCP in Maharashtra, there is a lot of political activity. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has come to meet Devendra Fadnavis after the meeting. Know what happened during the meeting.
