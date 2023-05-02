NewsVideos
Ajit Pawar comments on Sharad Pawar's resignation

|Updated: May 02, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
NCP leader Sharad Pawar has resigned. Ajit Pawar's statement has come to the fore regarding this. He said that 'the command of the party will be in the hands of Pawar'.

