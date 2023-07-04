trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630471
Power fight intensifies after break in NCP, preparations for legal action against rebels

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
After the rebellion of nephew Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar has come into action and has met his legal advisor to discuss the action against the rebels. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule met their legal advisor Pranjal Agarwal last night in Silver Oaks, Mumbai.
