Akansha Dubey Last Video: Akanksha Dubey's video surfaces before death

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's video before her death is going viral. Akanksha has recorded this video crying. During this, the actress said that anything happens to me. So Samar Singh will be responsible for it.