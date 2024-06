videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav alleges on exit poll

Sonam | Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 09:52 PM IST

In the exit polls of Lok Sabha elections, NDA and BJP seem to be registering a big victory. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav's reaction has come on the exit poll. He said that the basis of exit poll is DM and not EVM. There is no greater force than people power.