videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi's government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

After the encounter of Asad Ahmed and shooter Ghulam, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is attacking the Yogi government. Akhilesh said that Uttar Pradesh has become the state of encounter.