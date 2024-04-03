Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav can contest election from Kannauj Seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Akhilesh Yadav can contest election from Kannauj Seat. According to reports, Akhilesh has given signals to the workers.

