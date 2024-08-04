Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav is a pawn of Congress - Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

|Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya has hit back at Akhilesh Yadav's demand for providing protection to the Ayodhya gangrape victim from the court. Keshav Maurya wrote - Akhilesh Yadav is a pawn of the Congress. Do not mislead by first talking about PDA, then DNA and now court in the case of the victim daughter of Nishad community. You are worried about the vote bank getting angry, the people of the state expect that the criminal should be punished and the victim should get justice. The government will fulfill its responsibility.

