Akhilesh Yadav tweets on Rajya Sabha Election

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav Tweet on Rajya Sabha Election: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted over Rajya Sabha elections. Akhilesh Yadav tweets, 'The third seat was the test of true comrades'. Know in detail in this report what Akhilesh Yadav wrote in the tweet.

Cross Voting might be conducted in Himachal too
Cross Voting might be conducted in Himachal too
Watch PM Modi full speech as he addresses ISRO Scientists
Watch PM Modi full speech as he addresses ISRO Scientists
Massive Accident witnessed in UP's Shahjahanpur
Massive Accident witnessed in UP's Shahjahanpur
Rajya Sabha Elections: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Exudes Confidence, Says 'We Have 40/40 Votes'
Rajya Sabha Elections: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Exudes Confidence, Says 'We Have 40/40 Votes'
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Metro Denies Farmer Entry, Sparks Controversy
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Metro Denies Farmer Entry, Sparks Controversy

