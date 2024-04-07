Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav visits Mukhtar's ancestral residence

Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Akhilesh Yadav has reached Mukhtar's house. After the death of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, politics is not showing any signs of stopping. Recently Owaisi had reached Mukhtar Ansari's house and today Akhilesh Yadav has also reached. It is being speculated that Akhilesh Yadav may also visit Mukhtar's grave.

