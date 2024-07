videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav's Post creates a stir in UP Politics

| Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 01:46 PM IST

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has created a sensation in UP politics by posting on the social media site X. He has given the monsoon offer in his own style. In this, he has said, '100 laao, sarkar banao.' The market of discussion on Akhilesh Yadav has heated up.