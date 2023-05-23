NewsVideos
videoDetails

Alert of Heat Wave in Delhi today!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Monday was found to be the hottest day in many states including Delhi NCR. Even today, heatwave alert has been issued across the country. People are expected to get relief from the heat from tomorrow.

All Videos

PM Modi to address Indians in Sydney
10:19
PM Modi to address Indians in Sydney
Big relief to Imran Khan from Anti Terrorism Court
1:21
Big relief to Imran Khan from Anti Terrorism Court
Constitutionally incorrect to exclude President: Congress MP Anand Sharma
2:27
Constitutionally incorrect to exclude President: Congress MP Anand Sharma
Masterchef Australia Contestant Sarah Todd Meets PM Modi in Sydney
0:58
Masterchef Australia Contestant Sarah Todd Meets PM Modi in Sydney
'We Chatted About My Mum, Who Is From Kanpur': Australian Singer Guy Sebastian After Meeting PM Modi
1:39
'We Chatted About My Mum, Who Is From Kanpur': Australian Singer Guy Sebastian After Meeting PM Modi

Trending Videos

10:19
PM Modi to address Indians in Sydney
1:21
Big relief to Imran Khan from Anti Terrorism Court
2:27
Constitutionally incorrect to exclude President: Congress MP Anand Sharma
0:58
Masterchef Australia Contestant Sarah Todd Meets PM Modi in Sydney
1:39
'We Chatted About My Mum, Who Is From Kanpur': Australian Singer Guy Sebastian After Meeting PM Modi
Delhi Weather,Delhi weather today news,Delhi weather today,Delhi weather news,Delhi Weather Update,Delhi summers,delhi summers 2023,delhi ncr summer,Delhi NCR weather,delhi ncr weather news today,delhi ncr weather update,delhi ncr weather news today live,summers 2023,Heat wave,heat wave 2023,temperature in delhi,temperature in delhi today,temperature in delhi now,temperature in delhi news,summer temperature,summer temperatures in india,Zee News,