हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Alert of Heat Wave in Delhi today!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 23, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Monday was found to be the hottest day in many states including Delhi NCR. Even today, heatwave alert has been issued across the country. People are expected to get relief from the heat from tomorrow.
×
All Videos
10:19
PM Modi to address Indians in Sydney
1:21
Big relief to Imran Khan from Anti Terrorism Court
2:27
Constitutionally incorrect to exclude President: Congress MP Anand Sharma
0:58
Masterchef Australia Contestant Sarah Todd Meets PM Modi in Sydney
1:39
'We Chatted About My Mum, Who Is From Kanpur': Australian Singer Guy Sebastian After Meeting PM Modi
Trending Videos
10:19
PM Modi to address Indians in Sydney
1:21
Big relief to Imran Khan from Anti Terrorism Court
2:27
Constitutionally incorrect to exclude President: Congress MP Anand Sharma
0:58
Masterchef Australia Contestant Sarah Todd Meets PM Modi in Sydney
1:39
'We Chatted About My Mum, Who Is From Kanpur': Australian Singer Guy Sebastian After Meeting PM Modi
Delhi Weather,Delhi weather today news,Delhi weather today,Delhi weather news,Delhi Weather Update,Delhi summers,delhi summers 2023,delhi ncr summer,Delhi NCR weather,delhi ncr weather news today,delhi ncr weather update,delhi ncr weather news today live,summers 2023,Heat wave,heat wave 2023,temperature in delhi,temperature in delhi today,temperature in delhi now,temperature in delhi news,summer temperature,summer temperatures in india,Zee News,