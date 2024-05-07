Advertisement
Alia Bhatt's Face Swapped With Wamiqa Gabbi In Viral Video Deepfake

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Once more, a video displaying off a deepfake of Alia Bhatt has gone viral and received a lot of media coverage on many websites. The face of Indian actress Wamiqa Gabbi is flawlessly morphed onto Alia Bhatt's reel in this edited film. Although Wamiqa Gabbi herself published the real footage on her Instagram account a few days ago, the deepfake video got popularity. In the initial video, Wamiqa showed up sporting an orange saree that she had picked out just for the Netflix series "Heeramandi," which was being screened. Alia Bhatt was also there.

