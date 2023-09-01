trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656324
All secretaries will remain in Delhi till further orders of the Centre.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
One Nation One Election Update: The central government has taken a big step regarding one country one election. The Center has canceled the leave of all secretaries and asked all to stay in Delhi.
Trending Videos

