All you need to know about the glorious career of next CDS Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired)

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

The Modi government named Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the new Chief of Defence Staff. The announcement was made 9 months after the death of Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. Here are some facts about Lt. General Anil Chauhan’s career.