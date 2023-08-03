trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643891
Allahabad High Court to pronounce Verdict on Gyanvapi Survey today

Aug 03, 2023
Gyanvapi Masjid News: Allahabad High Court (HC) can give its verdict regarding the ASI survey of Gyanvapi. A decision on this is expected to come after noon. Both the sides debated for two consecutive days and arguments were presented from both the sides. The court had reserved its decisions on July 27 after hearing both the sides.

