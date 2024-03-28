Advertisement
Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Launch: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, And Team In Attendance

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Today, March 28, marked the release of the trailer for Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the highly anticipated movie is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12. Fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration between Dosanjh, Chopra, and Ali, anticipating an enthralling cinematic experience

