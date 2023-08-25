trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653472
Amarmani Tripathi will be released!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the release of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, serving life sentence in the poetess Madhumita Shukla murder case.
