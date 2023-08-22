trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652266
Ambulance stuck in Nitish Kumar's convoy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
An ambulance was stopped in the convoy of Nitish Kumar, who went out on Ganga Path road inspection. The ambulance was stopped on the road itself, it is being told that the patient was being taken to Patna.
Trending Videos

