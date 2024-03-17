NewsVideos
America Election Breaking: Kamala Harris's big claim before America elections

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
America Election Breaking: Kamala Harris has made a big claim before the US elections. He said that we have started 46 thousand projects in the country, we are investing for the progress of America. Our aim is that every person in the country should move forward.

