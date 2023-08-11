trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647501
America Fire News: Fierce fire in the forests of America, 42 people died in the fire

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
America Fire News: A fierce fire broke out in the forests of Hawaii in America, 42 people have lost their lives in the fire. In the drone video of the fierce fire, the entire city is seen burnt.

