America News: SC restores Donald Trump to Ballot Rejecting attempts to ban him over Capitol Attack

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 06:58 AM IST
America News: Trump gets big relief from the US Supreme Court. The US Supreme Court gave relief to former President Donald Trump by giving a big decision. In fact, the Supreme Court canceled the decision of a Colorado court, which had banned Trump from participating in the primary voting for the presidential election 2024.

