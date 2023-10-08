trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672669
America on Israel Hamas War: Support for Israel amid war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
America on Israel Hamas War: Hamas has launched the most serious attack on Israel so far. Hamas fighters targeted Israel from all three places, killing more than 300 people while hundreds were injured. America has condemned this attack
