America Threatens North Korea

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

US Threatens North Korea: It has been more than 33 years since the Cold War ended. But relations between America and Russia have not yet normalized. Once again the growing friendship between Russia and North Korea has spoiled the relationship between America and Russia. North Korea has announced support for Russia in the war. After which America has given the most direct warning to Kim Jong till date.