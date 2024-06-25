Advertisement
America to help with $150 million dollars

|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Russia Ukraine War Update: Big update on Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine gets financial aid from America. America will help with $150 million dollars. Help will be given for purchasing ammunition.

