America worried over the situation in Niger, demands release of Mohamed Bazoum

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Soldiers have claimed a coup in the African country of Niger. For which America has expressed displeasure. In this connection, the US has demanded the release of President Mohamed Bazoum.
