America's reaction on the church attack in Faisalabad, Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
After several incidents of church vandalism in Faisalabad, Pakistan, the police have detained about 100 people. A church was vandalized here on Wednesday on charges of blasphemy and incidents of arson were carried out nearby. America's attitude seems to be getting stricter regarding this.

