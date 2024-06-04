videoDetails

Amit Shah ahead by one lakh 35 thousand votes

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: The result of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be declared today. In the trends, Amit Shah is leading by one lakh 35 thousand votes from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Let us tell you that first the postal ballots were counted. Now the votes of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being counted. In the initial trends, the ruling NDA has crossed the majority mark in the trends. According to the updates so far, NDA is leading on 273 seats while INDIA alliance is leading on 111 seats.