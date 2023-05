videoDetails

Amit Shah attacks Congress while addressing election rally in Karnataka's Chikodi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

BJP is holding rallies for the Karnataka elections. Where on one hand PM Modi did a 26 KM long roadshow in Karnataka. On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah, while making a big attack on the Congress, said, 'If you abuse PM, the lotus will blossom'.