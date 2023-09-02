trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656774
Amit Shah Congratulates country for successful launch of Mission Moon

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Aditya L1 Launch: Today India created another history. After the successful landing of Chandrayaan, India has become a world guru today by launching Surya Mission Aditya L-1. Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated the countrymen from Raipur in Chhattisgarh regarding this.
