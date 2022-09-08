Amit Shah discusses new policy for revival of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 08 addressed the National Conference of State Cooperative Ministers in Delhi. He discussed various policies and infrastructure government plans to initiate for the revival of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).He said, “The policy's focus area will be - free registration, computerisation, democratic elections, ensuring active membership, professionalism in leadership and transparency, being responsible and answerable. All discussions would be done with stakeholders.”

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

