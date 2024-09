videoDetails

Traggic Road Accident in UP's Fatehpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

A tragic accident has occurred in Fatehpur, UP. Fatehpur: Speeding Scorpio has hit many vehicles. Rahees Zade, who was under the influence of alcohol, has committed this act. After which the accused was trying to run away with the car but the car went out of control and entered the mosque.