Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Manipur Hinsa: The situation of Manipur violence does not seem to be improving. In this connection, after PM Modi returned from a foreign tour, Amit Shah held an important meeting with him at the PM's residence and informed about the latest situation.

