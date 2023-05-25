NewsVideos
Amit Shah made a big announcement regarding Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a visit to violence-hit Manipur. Shah said that he will appeal to the people of Manipur to resolve everything through talks.

