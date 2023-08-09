trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647003
Amit Shah on No-Confidence Motion: Amit Shah suddenly got angry in the middle of the speech and then...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Amit Shah is replying in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, Amit Shah laughingly said, there is no glimpse of no-confidence anywhere in the country, neither the people have no confidence nor the House has no confidence. There have been 27 no-confidence motions since independence. Watch Amit Shah LIVE from Lok Sabha!

