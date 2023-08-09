trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646961
Amit Shah Parliament Speech LIVE: Shah's speech in the house shook the opposition!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- responding today in a debate in parliament that has violence-hit Manipur at its centre -- focussed on government's welfare work for farmers, women and the poor. He also presented a report card of the Centre in terms of fighting Covid and the drugs menace. Speaking on behalf of the Centre, which has been accused of neglecting the northeastern state, Mr Shah said he has to focus on the government's "achievements" since the No-Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government is "politically motivated".

"Opposition Never Wanted To Do Discussion" Home Minister Amit Shah On Manipur Violence
Speaking About Manipur, Amit Shah Declares That Politicising
Speaking About Manipur, Amit Shah Declares That Politicising "Manipur Violence" Is Dishonorable
Why did Amit Shah laugh while speaking on the no-confidence motion?
Why did Amit Shah laugh while speaking on the no-confidence motion?
Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Fight In Parliament: संसद में राहुल गांधी स्मृति ईरानी की हुई लड़ाई
Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Fight In Parliament: संसद में राहुल गांधी स्मृति ईरानी की हुई लड़ाई
Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP

