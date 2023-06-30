trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629089
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah rally in Udaipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that now all the leaders of the opposition have gathered in Patna. There were 21 party people. People involved in scams, scams and corruption worth 21 lakh had gathered. 21 parties have come together to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro
play icon6:28
PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro
Not resigning, says Manipur CM Biren Singh as violence continues
play icon4:43
Not resigning, says Manipur CM Biren Singh as violence continues
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Putin praised Modi - Putin praised Make in India
play icon4:26
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Putin praised Modi - Putin praised Make in India
Rahul Gandhi meets violence affected people
play icon6:28
Rahul Gandhi meets violence affected people
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor
play icon2:0
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro
play icon6:28
PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro
Not resigning, says Manipur CM Biren Singh as violence continues
play icon4:43
Not resigning, says Manipur CM Biren Singh as violence continues
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Putin praised Modi - Putin praised Make in India
play icon4:26
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Putin praised Modi - Putin praised Make in India
Rahul Gandhi meets violence affected people
play icon6:28
Rahul Gandhi meets violence affected people
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor
play icon2:0
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor
amit shah rajasthan visit,amit shah rajasthan,amit shah ka rajasthan daura,Amit Shah,amit shah in rajasthan today,amit shah in rajasthan,amit shah news,amit shah in udaipur,Rajasthan Election 2023,amit shah udaipur visit,amit shah udaipur,amit shah in udaipur today,amit shah udaipur visit today,amit shah ka udaipur daura,amit shah udaipur news,bjp in rajasthan,amit shah news today,amit shah latest news,bjp vs congress in rajasthan,Zee News,