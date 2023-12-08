trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696479
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah roars in Lok Sabha on PoK

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement regarding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Chaudhary has taunted and even challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah by calling them the brave men of India. He said, bring an apple from PoK and show it. If you have courage then snatch PoK before 2024 elections.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
Play Icon11:27
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?
Play Icon37:29
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana
Play Icon3:22
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah
Play Icon4:15
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
Play Icon5:58
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE

Trending Videos

DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
play icon11:27
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?
play icon37:29
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana
play icon3:22
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah
play icon4:15
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
play icon5:58
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
pm modi on pok,modi on pok,india on pok,Narendra Modi,PM Modi,modi on pakistan,pm modi on pakistan,PM Narendra Modi,Modi government,modi on pok latest,modi on pok latest news,modi govt on pok,Modi,pm modi big decision on pok,rajnath singh on pok,indian army on pok,pok the one and only target of modi government,pm modi big statement on pok live,modi govt on jammu and kashmir,indian army chief on pok,