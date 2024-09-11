Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2791564https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/amit-shah-slams-rahul-gandhi-2791564.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Rahul has expressed concern over the condition of Sikhs in India. Home Minister Amit Shah has targeted Rahul Gandhi's various statements abroad. Amit Shah has said that standing with the forces conspiring to divide the country and giving anti-national statements has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Amit Shah wrote on social media- Speaking anti-national things and standing with the forces that break the country has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the anti-national and anti-reservation agenda of the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, or speaking anti-India things on foreign forums.

All Videos

Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!
Play Icon19:39
Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!
To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections
Play Icon37:05
To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections
Pakistan opens ceasefire at Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon04:42
Pakistan opens ceasefire at Jammu Kashmir
Supreme Court to hold hearing on NCPCR report
Play Icon02:59
Supreme Court to hold hearing on NCPCR report
History sheeter Sharukh arrested in Kanpur Train Derailment Case
Play Icon02:23
History sheeter Sharukh arrested in Kanpur Train Derailment Case

Trending Videos

Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!
play icon19:39
Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!
To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections
play icon37:5
To The Point: Pakistan Attacks Kashmir ahead of Elections
Pakistan opens ceasefire at Jammu Kashmir
play icon4:42
Pakistan opens ceasefire at Jammu Kashmir
Supreme Court to hold hearing on NCPCR report
play icon2:59
Supreme Court to hold hearing on NCPCR report
History sheeter Sharukh arrested in Kanpur Train Derailment Case
play icon2:23
History sheeter Sharukh arrested in Kanpur Train Derailment Case