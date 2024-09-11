videoDetails

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 01:10 PM IST

Rahul has expressed concern over the condition of Sikhs in India. Home Minister Amit Shah has targeted Rahul Gandhi's various statements abroad. Amit Shah has said that standing with the forces conspiring to divide the country and giving anti-national statements has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Amit Shah wrote on social media- Speaking anti-national things and standing with the forces that break the country has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the anti-national and anti-reservation agenda of the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, or speaking anti-India things on foreign forums.