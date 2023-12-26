trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702814
Amit Shah to be on West Bengal Visit

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to West Bengal. During the visit, Shah will brainstorm about the preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Know in detail what will be Amit Shah's entire program in this report.

India records 628 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Play Icon0:55
India records 628 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Dec 2023
Play Icon7:6
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Dec 2023
Today's Astrology: Know what will happen on Margsheesh Purnima
Play Icon3:53
Today's Astrology: Know what will happen on Margsheesh Purnima
Top News: 26 December 2023 | Dhar Road Accident
Play Icon10:0
Top News: 26 December 2023 | Dhar Road Accident
Major Revelations on Terrorists in Rajouri Terror Attack Case
Play Icon4:37
Major Revelations on Terrorists in Rajouri Terror Attack Case

Trending Videos

