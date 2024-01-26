trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714212
Amit Shah to meet Chirag Paswan amid Bihar Political Crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
As per latest reports, there is a speculation that Nitish Kumar might once again leave India alliance and join the BJP-led NDA alliance. Meanwhile, information has come to light that amidst ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Chirag Paswan. Amit Shah can meet Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Friday.

