NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah took information from CM Bhupendra Patel on Biporjoy, gave instructions to ensure Zero Casualty

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Cyclone Biporjoy: The threat of Cyclone Biporjoy is increasing. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has held a meeting regarding Biporjoy. In this meeting, Amit Shah took information from Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and took instructions to ensure zero casualty.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
6:24
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port

Trending Videos

6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:24
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
Biporjoy,Cyclone Biporjoy,cyclone biporjoy latest news,amit shah on biporjoy,Amit Shah Meeting,amit shah meeting on cyclone,cyclone biporjoy gujarati news,cyclone biporjoy rajasthan,cyclone biporjoy news pakistan,biporjoy cyclone news,biporjoy cyclone news live,biporjoy vavajodu live location,Cyclone,cyclone news today gujarat,cyclone kaise banta hai,cyclone live video,cyclone news today hindi live,chakrawat,chakrawat tufan,chakrawat tufan 2023,tufan 2023,