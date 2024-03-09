NewsVideos
Amit Shah's big statement against land mafia in Bihar

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Bihar on Saturday. This is Amit Shah's first visit after the formation of NDA led government in Bihar. After unveiling the statue of Kailashpati Mishra in ICAR campus, Amit Shah reached Paliganj in Patna. Where he addressed the OBC Mahasammelan. In his address, Amit Shah's big statement against land mafia in Patna.

