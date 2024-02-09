trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719646
Amitabh Bachchan Visits Ayodhya To Seek Blessings At Ram Temple

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is back in Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple, weeks after attending its inauguration with son Abhishek Bachchan. Reports suggest the 81-year-old actor will also inaugurate a new showroom for a jewelry brand he endorses during his visit to the holy city.

