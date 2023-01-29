videoDetails

Amrit Udyan is the new name for the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

India has completed 75 glorious years of independence. Entering into the ‘Amrit Kaal’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to throw away the shackles of colonial power. Acting on this, the name of the Mughal Gardens was changed to ‘Amrit Udyan’ on January 27, 2023. Notably, Mughal Gardens was eponymous to the rule of Mughals in India. Amrit Udyan is the new name for the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Zee News English