Amritpal Singh may surrender before Punjab police in Amritsar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Fugitive Amritpal may surrender today. According to sources, Amritpal may surrender in front of Akal Takht in Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar. But he has put 3 conditions before surrender