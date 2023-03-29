NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amritpal Singh May surrender before Punjab Police today - Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Punjab Police's search operation over Amritpal is underway. Meanwhile, as per the sources, Khalistani supporter Amritpal may surrender today in Shree Akal Takhat Sahib.

All Videos

Amritpal has put forth three demands before Punjab Police over arrest
4:41
Amritpal has put forth three demands before Punjab Police over arrest
Election Commission announces dates for Karnataka Elections
14:24
Election Commission announces dates for Karnataka Elections
Amritpal Singh suspicioned to be hid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
14:6
Amritpal Singh suspicioned to be hid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Punjab Police intensifies search for fugitive Amritpal Singh
2:46
Punjab Police intensifies search for fugitive Amritpal Singh
Ajit Doval to preside SCO Meeting in NSA
1:25
Ajit Doval to preside SCO Meeting in NSA

Trending Videos

4:41
Amritpal has put forth three demands before Punjab Police over arrest
14:24
Election Commission announces dates for Karnataka Elections
14:6
Amritpal Singh suspicioned to be hid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
2:46
Punjab Police intensifies search for fugitive Amritpal Singh
1:25
Ajit Doval to preside SCO Meeting in NSA
amritpal singh surrender,Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh in hoshiarpur,amritpal singh in hoshiarpur today,amritpal singh hoshiarpur,Hoshiarpur,Hoshiarpur news,hoshiarpur amritpal news,hoshiarpur amritpal,hoshiarpur cctv footage,CCTV footage,cctv footage of amritpal,new cctv,new cctv of amritpal singh,Punjab Police,amritpal singh punjab police,punjab police news,hoshiarpur punjab,Zee News,Breaking News,