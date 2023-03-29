हिन्दी
Amritpal Singh May surrender before Punjab Police today - Sources
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 29, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Punjab Police's search operation over Amritpal is underway. Meanwhile, as per the sources, Khalistani supporter Amritpal may surrender today in Shree Akal Takhat Sahib.
